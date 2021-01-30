Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $22.89 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.