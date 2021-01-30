FinNexus (FNX) Hits Market Cap of $4.13 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1.86 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00901675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.63 or 0.04272916 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00028808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018127 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

