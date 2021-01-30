Fireball Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Fireball has a total market cap of $8,807.70 and $7.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 70% lower against the dollar. One Fireball token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00079836 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00889369 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015953 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037782 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,138 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

