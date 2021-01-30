Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in January

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

FCMGF stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

