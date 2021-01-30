First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

