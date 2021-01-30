First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $9.10. 2,195,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

