First Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

