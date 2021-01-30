First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 203,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

