First Bank & Trust Sells 987 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

