First Bank & Trust Takes $42,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $2,702,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.