First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $230.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $32,739.48. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Insiders have bought 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531 in the last ninety days. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

