First Community Co. (FCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get First Community alerts:

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.