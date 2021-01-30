First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.26 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

