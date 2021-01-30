First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $17.00. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1,070,077 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $40,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

