First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

FRME traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 205,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

