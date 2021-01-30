First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $566.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $533,869. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

