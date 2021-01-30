First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

FMBI opened at $16.53 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.