First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.