First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.65. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $144.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.54. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

