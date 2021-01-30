First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

