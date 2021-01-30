First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.55

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.41. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 64,567 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 335.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 158,448 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,444,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,961,000 after buying an additional 146,958 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

