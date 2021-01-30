First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 895.1% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a growth of 895.1% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,314. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

