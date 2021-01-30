First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

