First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

