First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYT. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FYT opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.