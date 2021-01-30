First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 74.2% in January

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after buying an additional 1,568,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 967,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 567,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.