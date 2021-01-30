Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 7th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. 5,523,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

