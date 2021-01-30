Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 7th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

