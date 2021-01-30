FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.99. 269,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 101,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTF. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

