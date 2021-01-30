Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Outperform

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $4,446,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

