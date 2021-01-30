Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Up 7.1%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.96. 718,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 765,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

