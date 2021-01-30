Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L)’s (FLO) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON FLO opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.66. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.53 ($1.42).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

