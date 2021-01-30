FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in January

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the December 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

