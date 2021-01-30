Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.52. 2,859,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,424,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $480.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

