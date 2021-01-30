FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FMC were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FMC by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in FMC by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in FMC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in FMC by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.