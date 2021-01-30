Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $39.66. 60,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,677. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.11 million, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $274,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $456,975.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forrester Research by 160.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

