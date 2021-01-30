Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.40. 1,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

