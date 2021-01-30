Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

