Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,683,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

