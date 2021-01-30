Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FREQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $390,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,352 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 851,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

