Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,266.57, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $113,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

