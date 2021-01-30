Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 491,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,389. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $593.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

