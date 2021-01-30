Fusion (FSN) One Day Volume Tops $1.70 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $1.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,760.38 or 1.00309694 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,386,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,816,950 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

