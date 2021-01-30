FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.