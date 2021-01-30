FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Stellantis Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Stellantis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion.

STLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.