FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

