FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Raised by B. Riley

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($16.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($17.71). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 66.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.