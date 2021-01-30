FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Boosted by Analyst

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognex in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,038 shares of company stock valued at $29,326,959 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.