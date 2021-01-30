FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Cut by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

FIS opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

