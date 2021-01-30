FY2020 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Decreased by Barrington Research

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.20). Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $20.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IMAX by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 91,535 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

